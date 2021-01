Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 03:07 Hits: 6

State GOP members passed resolutions at a meeting on Saturday to condemn three party leaders who they said failed to support President Trump: Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain.

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959974795/arizona-republicans-censure-party-leaders-at-odds-with-trump