Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 11:15 Hits: 0

Paul Rusesabagina is the latest dissident to be caught in the Rwandan ruler’s authoritarian net. Western governments must stop portraying President Paul Kagame’s repressive regime as a development success story.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/23/hotel-rwanda-paul-rusesabagina-imprisoned-kagame-dissidents/