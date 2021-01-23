Nance: Trump’s White Supremacist Cult ‘To Become More Dangerous’

Articles

On Saturday’s The Cross Connection, Tiffany Cross and her panel discussed “what’s next” for the MAGA seditionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th. Terrorism expert Nance thinks they were emboldened by the experience. He called the attack on the Capitol “the ultimate white privilege.” NANCE: [T]hey knew, that as white Trump voters, they were not going to be stopped. They had the backing of the president of the United States, major parts of Congress. They are going to become more dangerous. Though they're going to lose some numbers in this initial period of opprobrium, against what they did at the Capitol. These people are becoming true hardliners and dead-enders, true believers, and they are probably going to be the basis of a very long-term political and quite possibly paramilitary and terrorist insurgency in the United States. The other guest, former FBI agent and domestic terrorism expert Dr. Erroll Southers, talked about the overlooked importance of radicalized white women in violent extremism.

