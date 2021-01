Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 20:11 Hits: 0

Proxy wars pitting France and Chad against Russia and Rwanda threaten to destabilize the entire region while subjecting Central Africans to more violence and instability.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/22/outside-powers-are-making-the-conflict-in-the-central-african-republic-worse/