Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021

Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president when she was sworn into office this week. That means her husband, Doug Emhoff, became America’s first “second gentleman” in the White House. More with VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo.

