Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

A bipartisan bill was introduced in the Senate on Friday to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions during the riot that occurred Jan. 6. The bill was introduced by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C...

