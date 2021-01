Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:20 Hits: 0

The House of Representatives, which voted to impeach Trump last week, plans to transmit the article of impeachment on Monday evening.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959606259/house-to-transmit-article-of-impeachment-to-senate-on-monday-schumer-says