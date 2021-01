Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 20:45 Hits: 14

President Biden's goal is 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days. Health experts say it sounds ambitious, but it is within reach.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959700058/100-million-shots-in-100-days-is-bidens-covid-19-vaccination-goal-achievable