Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 12:02 Hits: 6

In many rural, and more conservative corners of the country, reaction to the historic nomination of Joe Biden and the nation's first woman and minority vice president was more muted.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959552414/even-after-the-inauguration-trumps-election-fraud-claims-persist-in-parts-of-u-s