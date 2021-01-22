Fox News, OANN, And Newsmax Incite Domestic Terrorism

Articles

Fox News, Newsmax and OANN need to be held to account for spreading The Big Lie about the 2020 election and for their ongoing role in spreading outright lies as truth. For America to heal, there must be media oversight that requires minimal standards of impartiality and accuracy. For our democracy to function, we must be able to agree or disagree on facts. On Jan. 6, 2020, the violent insurrection happened because we have millions of citizens who have been radicalized and truly believe the 2020 election was stolen. The Fox News 24/7 spew of hateful misinformation continues to feed our country's division. The network was one of the chief enablers of The Big Lie that Joe Biden "stole" the 2020 election. Fox News amplified the outright lies spouted by former President Trump as "news" daily. Trump is gone, but his weapons that convinced millions of Americans that the election was stolen and the coronavirus was a hoax---are still in place. The state of Wyoming is talking about secession!

