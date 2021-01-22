Ron Klain Assures Lawrence O'Donnell Vaccine Supply To Increase

Articles

Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

These interviews with Biden officials are going to be a lot longer, but a lot more informative -- as seen in this Lawrence O'Donnell segment with White House chief of staff Ron Klain last night about vaccine supply and distribution. If you're wondering how you'll get your shot, here are some answers. "What I can't find in here is what you were just referring to, which is how do I go -- how does anyone go and get their vaccine? There is no 800 number in here. There is no central single website to go to guide you to the vaccine where you live. And so we are left now still with 50 different state approaches and then many different county approaches within the states," O'Donnell said. "Right now we're inheriting a strategy that relied on 50 different approaches and many county approaches. What we're doing is taking over and making it a federally led effort. That still means people are going to get their shots where they live but it means we're going to add things that didn't happen before," Klain said.

