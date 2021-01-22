Scarborough Attacks Fox Over Gingrich Saying Dems Want To 'Exterminate' Republicans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 6

Newt Gingrich and his irresponsible incitement on Fox was the topic on this Morning Joe segment. "You talk about being self-destructive," Joe Scarborough said. "Donnie Deutsche, we were talking the last hour that a former Republican leader is going on Fox News now and telling people watching Fox News that Joe Biden's Democratic party wants to, quote, 'exterminate all Republicans.' Saying the National Guard are not there to protect Americans, they are only there to show Americans that the Democrats are in power. Never mind they were sent out by president Donald Trump on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. "I do wonder if the Murdochs were not paying attention January 6th. I do wonder if they are really so concerned about Newsmax getting a few of their viewers that they are allowing former Republican leaders to go out and talk about extermination, to continue whipping Qanon people, continuing whipping potential future insurrectionists into a rabid frenzy. Are they never ever going to wake up and understand how damaging this sort of talk is to America?" (Psst, Joe? They don't care!) Donnie Deutsch, ever practical, looked at the business perspective. "Here's what I don't understand -- forget moral point of view. It's reprehensible. I don't know how they look themselves in a mirror. From a business point of view, it's a very, very desperate endgame. Do you know in primetime, one of three commercials on primetime Fox is the Pillow guy?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/scarborough-fox-over-gingrich-saying-dems