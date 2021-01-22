Dr. Fauci Admits Trump's COVID-19 Dishonesty Cost U.S. Lives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 17:21 Hits: 8

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted to CNN Friday morning, what we all knew: Trump lied, people died. Fauci lead the US Task Force combating the coronavirus for the Trump administration, but was shuffled off to purgatory by Donald Trump because Fauci's honesty clashed with Trump's deceit. Friday morning, Dr. Fauci told CNN that the former president's actions were detrimental to the health of the American people. After reviewing President Biden's COVID plans, CNN host John Brennan remarked that the number one goal of the Biden administration was to restore public trust in the pandemic response. “There’s no secret we’ve had a lot of divisiveness. We’ve had facts that were very, very clear, that were questioned. People were not trusting what health officials were saying.” “Did the lack of candor, did the lack of facts in some cases over the last year cost lives?” Brennan asked. Dr, Fauci replied, “You know, it very likely did. You know, I don’t want that to be a sound bite, but I think if you just look at that, you can see that when you’re starting to go down paths that are not based on any science at all, and we’ve been there before.” Obviously. Donald Trump first lied about the severity of COVID19, and then how do stop the spread of the virus. But truth and honesty delivered by a competent medical official is a breath of fresh air.

