Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

With former President Donald Trump out of office, progressive groups are attempting the tricky pivot from fighting Trump's agenda to pushing a new one.

(Image credit: Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959177050/with-biden-in-place-the-resistance-tries-to-pivot-from-defense-to-offense