Press Secretary Jen Psaki Educates NYT Reporter In Tense Exchange Over 'Bipartisanship'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 23:44 Hits: 8

Jen Psaki is not here for your insipid gotcha questions, Mike Shear. The New York Times reporter wanted to know why President Biden had not extended what he called a "fig leaf" to Republicans. Forget that the entire premise of the question is an entire sack of BS, because if anything, it's Republicans who need to be extending an olive branch (isn't the fig leaf what you cover your genitals with?) after the last several decades, let alone the last four years, and the last two weeks. So the premise is crap, and it's also untrue, as Psaki later informs him, but I'm getting ahead of myself. Shear extended his question, naming all the things President Biden is doing to allegedly undermine his stated goal of unity and bipartisanship. "You don't have a Republican cabinet member, like President Obama, and I think President Clinton had," he said. "The executive orders that he's come out the gate have been largely designed as erasing as much of the Trump legacy as you can with executive orders, much of which the Republican party likes and agrees with," he continued. Can we talk about the fact that a reporter for the New York Times is speaking about the racist, fascist executive orders and policies Trump put into place, as if undoing them was the thing causing disunity? As if Republicans in favor of them should be coddled and mollified in the name of unity by allowing Trump's fascist legacy to continue for one millisecond longer than possible?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/press-sec-jen-psaki-educates-nyt-reporter