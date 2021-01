Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 11:06 Hits: 3

People on social media lifted a photo of Sanders and his mittens out of the inauguration, and put him on a ski lift, atop the throne from Game of Thrones and sitting on an unfinished skyscraper.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/959107234/memorable-inauguration-images-include-bernie-sanders-mittens