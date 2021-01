Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:28 Hits: 7

The new measures would increase testing and access to personal protective equipment for schools, and create a centralized, national database of school coronavirus cases.

(Image credit: Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/president-biden-takes-office/2021/01/21/959162019/biden-announces-executive-actions-meant-to-help-reopen-schools