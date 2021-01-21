Lindsey Graham Uses Inauguration As Opportunity To Trash Hunter Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday used an interview about Joe Biden's inauguration to launch an attack on the new president's son, Hunter Biden. Just minutes after the inauguration ceremony concluded, Graham appeared on CBS News, where he defended smearing Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign. "If Mike Pence's son had been accused of doing the things that Hunter Biden did, you wouldn't be asking me does it hurt my relationship with Vice President Pence to make sure that these things are looked at," Graham complained. "So, no, I like Joe Biden. But what I can't get over is the fact there are allegations about Hunter Biden and his brother monetizing the vice presidency and all of the sudden you're a bad guy if you want to let the process move forward." "I like you, I want to work with you," the senator said of the Biden family. "But nobody hesitated to send a wrecking ball to the Trump family. So all I can say is if you want to heal the nation, we need to start anew." Last month, Graham called on the Trump Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden's son.

