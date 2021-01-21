The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Throwback Thursday: Four Years Ago Today, The Women's March

Category: World Politics

It was just the beginning of a movement that continues forever. Four years ago on this day, women marched on Washington for equal rights. That fight is still being fought. Since then, the new year of 2021 is already looking brighter! Take a look back at this New York Time's article from that day https://t.co/UNrqSg7u6I — WomenNC (@WomenNC) January 21, 2021 Four years ago today, Women's March attendees were told they could only bring clear bags/backpacks and could not even use yardsticks to hold signs, just cardboard tubes. These people came with weapons, flagpoles, battering rams, and bags of gear. Why the double standard? https://t.co/fyLJMphgA5 — Paula J. Kelly ???? (@paulajanekelly) January 21, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/throwback-thursday-four-years-ago-today

