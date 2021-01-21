The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Nationwide Pro-Trump Inauguration Protests Were Pathetic

Is it really a protest if no one comes? Because we were warned for days about nationwide protests planned at state capitals all across the country - and many in law enforcement feared that protestors would be armed. Welp, that didn't happen. In fact, in some state capitals there were zero protestors at all. But even more pathetic than no protestors was the lone protestor. For example, this guy came down to the New York state capital expecting to see a large crowd. Sadly, it was just him. Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hDtCLYFpLq — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) January 20, 2021 Same thing in Sacramento. One guy.

