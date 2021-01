Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:58 Hits: 0

Since the 1990s, every U.S. presidential administration has published a Nuclear Posture Review that explains the rationales behind its nuclear strategy, doctrine, and requested forces. The review envisioned and summarized here explicitly elucidates the dilemmas, uncertainties, and tradeoffs that come with current and possible alternative nuclear policies and forces.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/83576?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss