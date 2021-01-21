Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:43 Hits: 6

Joe Biden was peacefully sworn in as America’s 46th president Wednesday. He took the oath outdoors, on a heavily guarded stage outside the US Capitol, where thousands of rioters had entered two weeks prior. Due to the pandemic and strict security measures, attendance was severely limited. VOA's Carolyn Presutti was in the sparse crowd to hear their thoughts about the transfer of power.

Camera: Adam Greenbaum

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-inauguration-crowd-looks-next-chapter-america-4554056