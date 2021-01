Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 01:01 Hits: 1

President Biden has signed executive orders rolling back parts of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. He also shared more details on an immigration bill he hopes Congress will pass.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/20/959026376/in-flurry-of-executive-orders-biden-reverses-some-of-trumps-immigration-policies