Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

As soon as he and Melania got back to Mar-A-Lago, the first thing former President Trump (don't you love those three words?!) went looking for his secret bunker to stash all the incriminating evidence that didn't get shredded or burned. Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/meanwhile-back-mar-lago