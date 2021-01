Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:30 Hits: 4

A collection of conspiracy theories fuels the QAnon community, but one prediction was central: that former President Donald Trump would arrest Democratic leaders in masse. That didn't happen.

(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/inauguration-day-live-updates/2021/01/20/958907699/the-qanon-storm-never-struck-some-supporters-are-wavering-others-steadfast