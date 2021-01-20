The Inauguration Of President Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris

Articles

UPDATE: The live stream has ended. The video above is President Biden's full inaugural address. Read the Full text of Biden's remarks. As of this writing, the president has signed executive orders rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, rescinding the Muslim ban, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, and more. "There's no time to start like today," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. "I'm going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people." He also said that Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk, but wouldn't disclose its contents until he discussed them with Trump. Just before that, Senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla were sworn in, giving Democrats the majority with Vice President Harris as the tiebreaker. We will stream tonight's festivities in a different post, beginning at 8:30 eastern/5:30 pacific. --- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon today. An inauguration like no other, the ceremony will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic and two weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. The D.C. police chief has said that upwards of 20,000 National Guardsmen are expected to be in place throughout the city to guard against violence.

