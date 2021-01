Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 17:19 Hits: 1

The 22-year-old composed a poem, "The Hill We Climb," that acknowledges the recent insurrection attempt, but turns resolutely toward hope. "The new dawn blooms," she writes.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/inauguration-day-live-updates/2021/01/20/958743170/poet-amanda-gorman-reads-the-hill-we-climb