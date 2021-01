Articles

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

At the U.S. Capitol, Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president. NPR special coverage includes Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem, swearing in of Biden and Kamala Harris, and Biden's speech.

