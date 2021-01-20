Your Moment Of Zen: Trump And Family Fly Away From Washington

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 5

I got a lot of pleasure waving goodbye to my television this morning, didn't you? The tearful Trump boys... not so much. The failsons look like they’re crying here pic.twitter.com/2aL9kv1Zz4 — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) January 20, 2021 My Way? Really? Trump leaves on Air Force One to the Frank Sinatra song “My Way.”This series finale of the Trump Reality Show has been written, directed and produced by Donald Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/l8NELrLE5J — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021 Lizzo speaks for me! [embed eid="43929" /] So does Leslie Jones (not work safe, obviously)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/your-moment-zen-trump-and-family-fly-away