Strategic Forgettery: John Bolton Wishes Trump Was 'Yesterday's News'

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Republicans will automatically seek to rewrite the immediate past history of their crimes and betrayals before the Ink of History has dried. In the case of Richard Nixon, Safire threw every tool in the GOP flunkey toolbox -- accusations of fraud, derangement, hypocrisy, greed, and godlessness leavened with a generous helping of Both Siderism -- at the problem of rehabilitating Nixon's reputation. But sometimes, as was the case with the George W. Bush administration, the party's standard-bearers have inflicted so much damage on the country and the rest of his party has accumulated such a massive, public record of supporting his follies, that his record cannot be immediately laundered. To obliterate from history a catastrophe the size and scope of the Bush Administration, a different level of Strategic Forgettery was needed and today's cautionary tale is about how that works. Many years ago I coined the term "Republican Detachment Disorder" to describe the coordinated psychological gymnastics of influential people who spent their entire adult lives helping to build a Republican monster factory and midwife-ing the orcs and hobgoblins that came off its assembly line and who, once their monsters began running out of their control, erased themselves from their own history and began denying their own pasts harder and faster than Peter denied Christ. This is what happened with the Bush Administration. And it's what's happening, THIS MORNING, with John Bolton. "Donald Trump is an aberration on the American political scene," he said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/strategic-forgettery-john-bolton-wishes