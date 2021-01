Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 09:42 Hits: 3

When Joe Biden takes office as U.S. president, the EU will have four years to fireproof and rebuild relations with America. The EU must make an energetic investment in saving its most important relationship.

