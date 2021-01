Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

"Humility and confidence should be the flip sides of America's leadership coin," Blinken will testify at his Senate confirmation hearing, vowing to work for the "greater good."

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

