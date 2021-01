Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:16 Hits: 5

At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen warned that without more federal help, the recession would last longer and be more painful than necessary.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/01/19/958316653/yellen-urges-congress-to-act-big-to-prop-up-pandemic-scarred-economy