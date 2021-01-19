Riley June Williams Apprehended By The FBI

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:25 Hits: 3

Despite wiping her phone and social media presence, it appears that Riley June had a change of heart when she heard she was involved in the biggest manhunt since 9/11. The FBI took her into custody late last night in Harrisburg, under arrest. Source: Associated Press Federal authorities arrested a woman whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Riley June Williams was arrested Monday, according to a Justice Department official. It’s not yet known when her initial court appearance will be. The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams hasn’t been charged with theft but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct. FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI says the matter remains under investigation.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/riley-june-williams-apprehended-fbi