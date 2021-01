Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 23:46 Hits: 5

Sen. Josh Hawley’s upcoming book has been picked up by conservative publishing house Regnery Publishing after it was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Regnery announced on Twitter that it was moving...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534717-hawleys-forthcoming-book-picked-up-by-conservative-publishing-house