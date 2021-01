Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 20:17 Hits: 1

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Friday urged "every American" to consider the seriousness of reports from the Department of Justice (DOJ) that some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol last week intended to capture and possibly kill elected officials....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534484-sasse-underscores-seriousness-of-capitol-attacks-amid-reports-rioters-aimed