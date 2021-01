Articles

Monday, 18 January 2021

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday officially resigned from her Senate seat ahead of her inauguration with President-elect Joe Biden later this week.Harris sent a brief letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) formally announcing her...

