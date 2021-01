Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:20 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former National Security Council official Javed Ali about the security operation in advance of Inauguration Day, and an FBI warning of armed protests nationwide.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/18/957981915/security-is-on-high-alert-for-inauguration-week-activities