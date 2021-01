Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:06 Hits: 1

Rebekah Jones has said she lost her job after refusing to manipulate data to suggest Florida was ready to ease coronavirus restrictions.

(Image credit: Courtesy Rebekah Jones)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/01/18/957914495/data-scientist-rebekah-jones-facing-arrest-turns-herself-in-to-florida-authoriti