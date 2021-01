Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 19:13 Hits: 10

After whistleblowers revealed Director Steven Dillingham was quietly pushing for a "statistically indefensible" report, calls have been growing for him to leave before his term expires at year's end.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/18/957302276/trumps-census-director-to-quit-after-trying-to-rush-out-indefensible-report