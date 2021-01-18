The Money Trail For Insurrection Rally Leads Directly To The Trump Campaign

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 13:47 Hits: 2

Surprise! Trump's insurrection rally was put together by members of his failed presidential campaign. They played "key roles in organizing the Washington rally that spawned the assault on the Capitol," Mika Brzezinski said. "According to an Associated Press review of records, undercutting claims the event was the brainchild of the president's grass roots supporters, the AP reports a pro Trump nonprofit group called Women For America First posted the Save America Rally on Jan. 6 near the White House. But an attachment to the National Parks Service public gathering permit granted to the group lists more than half a dozen people in staff positions for the event who just weeks earlier had been paid thousands of dollars by Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. Other staff scheduled to be on site during the demonstration have close ties to the White House. "In a statement, the president's re-election campaign said it did not organize, operate or finance the event and no members were involved in the operation of the rally. It said that if any former employees or independent contractors for the campaign took part, they did not do to at the direction of the Trump campaign. The AP's review found at least three of the Trump campaign aides named on the permit rushed to obscure their connections to the demonstration.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/money-trail-insurrection-rally-leads