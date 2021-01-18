The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reality Check: How Booting Trump From Twitter Thwarted Bots And Trolls

John Avlon talked about how turning down the disinformation spewed by Trump is necessary if we're ever going to heal the nation. "New footage of the Capitol Hill attack published by the New Yorker makes it clear that a significant number of our fellow citizens have lost touch with reality. The conspiracy theories and hyperpartisan call to arms can consume people and make them believe they're defending the Constitution -- by assaulting the Constitution. They think they're patriots, but they're hatriots. And this video shows that some believe they were sent by President Trump. We were sent by Trump, your boss. "Untangling this mess will take time. We need accountability before we can find unity. This didn't emerge overnight. For decades, there has been a strain of right-wing conspiracy theorists who demonize Democrats and threaten violence, but what's different is, they've been validated by the president's lies and clustered by social media. It's precisely why combatting disinformation is so essential to reuniting as a nation.

