James Carville Chortles At Trump's Latest Pardonpalooza Scandal

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 15:50 Hits: 3

The latest Trump pardon scandal is that lawyers are making big bank to lobby Trump for pardons for their very wealthy criminal clients. (Filling the swamp!) "I mean, the fact that you're taking money for it, it's just -- it goes against everything that we know. But it's Trump. So here we are," Michael Steele said. " I want to get your thoughts. This is not a surprise that the president is doing." "It's not a surprise that we're outraged. But without me even looking at Twitter, I'm absolutely sure my feed is flooded right now with 'hate the game, not the player. Trump's doing what everybody else has done. Don't you remember Marc Rich?' What do we say to those who say this is business as usual?" "First of all, the Marc Rich story has been investigated. Move on here," Carville said. "Does anybody really think Trump is not getting his cut? Does anybody really believe that all these lawyers are making all this money and he's sitting there say, 'Okay that's fine'? It is so fitting that this thing is going down in a flame of criminality, of criminals everywhere, of money flowing everywhere. It's a fitting end. it's -- he came into this thing like this, he's leaving like this. This is the perfect, perfect ending, just bribe as many people as you can, take your cut, get your rate. But this is just wonderful. I cannot get enough of this story. "But at the bottom of this, does anybody think the lawyers are getting all this money? Come down to Louisiana, I've got 100 million acres of water I can sell you in the Gulf of Mexico."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/james-carville-chortles-trumps-latest