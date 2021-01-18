Martin Luther King Jr.'s Vision Was Far More Radical Than Racial Brotherhood

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 18:02 Hits: 8

Paul Harvey, University of Colorado Colorado Springs Martin Luther King Jr. has come to be revered as a hero who led a nonviolent struggle to reform and redeem the United States. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday. Tributes are paid to him on his death anniversary each April, and his legacy is honored in multiple ways. But from my perspective as a historian of religion and civil rights, the true radicalism of his thought remains underappreciated. The “civil saint” portrayed nowadays was, by the end of his life, a social and economic radical, who argued forcefully for the necessity of economic justice in the pursuit of racial equality. Three particular works from 1957 to 1967 illustrate how King’s political thought evolved from a hopeful reformer to a radical critic. King’s support for white moderates For much of the 1950s, King believed that white southern ministers could provide moral leadership. He thought the white racists of the South could be countered by the ministers who took a stand for equality. At the time, his concern with economic justice was a secondary theme in his addresses and political advocacy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/martin-luther-king-jrs-vision-was-far-more