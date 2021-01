Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 09:14 Hits: 7

A witness, identified as a former romantic partner of the woman, says she intended to sell the computer to a Russian friend, who planned to then pass it to the Kremlin's foreign intelligence service.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/insurrection-at-the-capitol/2021/01/18/957979421/fbi-seeking-woman-who-may-have-stolen-speaker-pelosis-laptop