Hogan Gidley Pretends Trump Can't Denounce Capitol Riot Because He's Not On Twitter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 20:19 Hits: 1

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on Sunday said that President Donald Trump does not have the ability to denounce the riot he incited on Capitol Hill because his Twitter account has been revoked. During an interview on Fox News, Gidley defended Trump by insisting that his false election claims had come from "attorneys and advisers." "And so he's going to go out and say, here's what I know and here's what I've been told," Gidley explained. "The president doesn't make these things up, whether it be, you know, advice relating to the coronavirus that he got from Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx or whether it be related to the way the election was conducted. This information is out there." "But as it related to the attack on the Capitol, the president called it out in real time -- beforehand!" he continued. "He said we're going to go to the Capitol and march peacefully. And we're going to be patriots, we're going to do this the right way and make our voices heard." According to Gidley, "the media are trying to have it both ways" by calling on Trump to condemn the violence while saying he doesn't deserve the right to access to social media. "On the one hand, he should be censored by big tech and not be allowed to talk," Gidley said. "He also shouldn't say anything because it's divisive. And then when he doesn't say anything and can't say anything because the platform have removed him, they says, 'Where's the president? Why aren't we hearing from him?'"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/hogan-gidley-pretends-trump-cant-denounce