Melania Trump's Poll Numbers Hit Rock Bottom As She Prepares To Leave White House

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 02:13 Hits: 10

Melania Trump will leave the White House this week with the lowest poll numbers that she has seen during her time as first lady. A new CNN poll found that only 42% of Americans view the first lady favorably, compared with 47% who view her unfavorably. Twelve percent of respondents did not express an opinion. According to CNN, Melania Trump hit her highest favorability rating of 57% in May 2018 after she attended a funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. At the time, President Donald Trump declined to attend the funeral. In comparison, former First Lady Michelle Obama had a 69% favorability rating when she departed the White House in 2017. President Donald Trump's latest favorability rating was 33% in the most recent CNN poll.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/melania-trumps-poll-numbers-hit-rock