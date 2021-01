Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 12:58 Hits: 1

Historians say the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol flowed in part from the refusal by some elected officials to openly condemn a particular strain of far-right extremism going back to the 1990s.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/17/957779088/far-right-extremisms-history-in-america