Sen. Lindsey Graham Tries To Blame Nancy Pelosi For Security Breach During Trump's Capitol Riot

During an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the breakdowns in security after Trump supporters became domestic terrorists and sacked the US Capitol. "How the hell could that happen, where was Nancy Pelosi? It's her job to provide Capitol security. We'll get to the bottom of that," Sen. Graham threatened. Sen. Graham is playing the fool and feeding phony information to Trump supporters, since it's the Capitol police that are responsible for security. If Graham was actually correct by targeting Pelosi, then outgoing Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell would be just as culpable. There is a House and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms who also provide security. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was responsible for security, and he resigned the following day after the riots occurred.

