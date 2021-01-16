Desperate To Absolve Trump, Wingnuts Find Fake Antifa Member To Blame For Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021

Trump's enablers on the right would love to absolve both him and themselves for their part in the riot that took place at the Capitol last week. Here's the latest nonsense coming from Giuliani and others who are continuing to claim that it was some false flag operation and a member of Antifa forced all of those poor helpless Trumpers to storm the halls of Congress. The Intercept has a good rundown of just who John Sullivan, the self-described "activist" who filmed the fatal shooting of QAnon cultist Ashli Babbitt during the storming of the Capitol building. Sullivan describes himself as a journalist, and has attempted to align himself with the BLM movement (sadly, with the help of some in our corporate media) but, as the Intercept article explains, Sullivan has been "treated with suspicion or outright hostility by a number of left-wing organizers associated with Black Lives Matter and anti-fascism in Utah, California, and the Pacific Northwest."

